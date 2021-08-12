Timothy A. Burkhardt Sells 7,362 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $62.65. 1,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,954. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,826,000 after buying an additional 329,046 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,914,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,160,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

