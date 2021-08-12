Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) PT Raised to C$8.00 at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target upped by analysts at ATB Capital to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 113.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.25.

TOT stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 269,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,252. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32. The stock has a market cap of C$168.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$4.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post -0.3889373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 107,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$414,544.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,544.90. Insiders have purchased a total of 483,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,111 over the last three months.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

