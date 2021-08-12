TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,110. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

