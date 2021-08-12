TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 4,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,890. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.85. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In other news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

