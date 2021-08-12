Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,680 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,675% compared to the typical daily volume of 151 call options.

STKS stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $373.74 million, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $50,201.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,993,375.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock worth $6,278,686. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,656 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

