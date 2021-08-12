Traders Purchase High Volume of WW International Put Options (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,999 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,521% compared to the average volume of 555 put options.

Shares of WW stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.42. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WW International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WW shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WW International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WW International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in WW International by 5.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in WW International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

