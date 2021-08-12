TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRSWF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

TRSWF traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

