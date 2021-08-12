TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Down 7%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) fell 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.78 and last traded at C$20.87. 215,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 548,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNW. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 177.35%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.