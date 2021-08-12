TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

LON TGL opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Monday. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £84.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.67.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.