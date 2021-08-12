TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) PT Raised to $76.00 at BTIG Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TA traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,017. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.