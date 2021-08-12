Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 105.10 ($1.37), with a volume of 29,528 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £223.19 million and a PE ratio of 34.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Mark Pickett sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total value of £112,700 ($147,243.27).

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

