TRON Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.04 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. TRON has a total market cap of $6.04 billion and approximately $2.29 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000108 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001408 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001135 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

