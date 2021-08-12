Truist Financial Lowers Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDLA. Robert W. Baird cut Medallia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.59 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Medallia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.56. 38,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $277,100.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $281,786.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532,592 shares in the company, valued at $51,418,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,334 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Medallia by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the second quarter worth about $1,760,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 8.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.