Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Energizer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Energizer stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,902. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 150.52 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

