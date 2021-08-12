Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $24.04. 34,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,520. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

