Truist Securiti Comments on Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35).

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

HRTG stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.69. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

