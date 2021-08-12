TrustSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.35 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. TrustSwap has a market cap of $87.55 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.46 or 0.00869012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00109074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00159983 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,227,886 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.