TrustVerse (TRV) Price Tops $0.0168 on Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $8.57 million and $715,994.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.65 or 0.00901865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00111700 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002019 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

