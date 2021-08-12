U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Insider Zach Carusona Sells 31,411 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.02 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $749.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 3.26.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.
U.S. Silica Company Profile
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.
