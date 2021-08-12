U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Insider Zach Carusona Sells 31,411 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.02 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $749.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 3.26.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

