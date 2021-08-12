Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNIEF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of UNIEF opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

