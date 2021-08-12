Unibright Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.23 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003919 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $261.66 million and $2.23 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.57 or 0.00881934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00110796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00153500 BTC.

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

