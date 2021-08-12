Unicly Mystic Axies Collection One Day Volume Reaches $2,091.00 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $2,091.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001055 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00142011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00154500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.16 or 0.99943315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00869189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Mystic Axies Collection directly using US dollars.

