United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of UBSI opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.31. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.