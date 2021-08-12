Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.42

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 39266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,794 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $17,540,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 256.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 969,628 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 806.1% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 815,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 725,500 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

