Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

