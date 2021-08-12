urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 59.96% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. urban-gro updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,678. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $162.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

Get urban-gro alerts:

In other urban-gro news, COO Jim Dennedy bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $65,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $193,570 over the last three months.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.