US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Cut to $41.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,046. US Foods has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Boston Partners raised its holdings in US Foods by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in US Foods by 13,228.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,008 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in US Foods by 7,834.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,466,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,222 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

