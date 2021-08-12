USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.90. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 123,987 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 2.18.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -954.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 17.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

