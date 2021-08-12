VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.36%.

EGY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 169,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGY. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

