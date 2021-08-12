Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Down to $15.58

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $14.86. Vaccitech shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.
VACC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccitech stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.09% of Vaccitech at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
