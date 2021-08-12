Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $89.86 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00142609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00153228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,117.82 or 0.99995560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00854538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

