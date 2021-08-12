Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,129 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.30. 21,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,746. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

