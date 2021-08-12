Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 120,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,733,867. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Several research firms have commented on ET. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,049,370 shares of company stock worth $18,968,690. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.