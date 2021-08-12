Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $937,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 79.3% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,125 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 129.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 23,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.67. 76,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.60. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

