Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in Cummins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth $3,715,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.58. 15,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,974. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

