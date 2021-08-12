Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG remained flat at $$161.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,319. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $161.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

