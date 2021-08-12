Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) is Divergent Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 84.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,163 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 15.4% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $138.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.