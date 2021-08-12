Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.2% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,023. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

