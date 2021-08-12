Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Reduced by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.15. The stock had a trading volume of 501,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,582. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $244.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

