Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.92. 205,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,906. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.