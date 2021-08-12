Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,394. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.