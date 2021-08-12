Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

