Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.9% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 214,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,811. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

