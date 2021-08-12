Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.67 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.70.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,751. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.