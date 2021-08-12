Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.76. 10,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,752. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $107,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,434. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

