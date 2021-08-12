VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.71.

VER traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. 61,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. Equities analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

