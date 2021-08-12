Veriti Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 71.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Shares of CTAS opened at $390.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.51. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $307.65 and a twelve month high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.