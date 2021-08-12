Veriti Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $624.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 231.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

