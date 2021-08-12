Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,711 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $7.16 on Thursday, reaching $305.83. 3,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.35, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $306.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

