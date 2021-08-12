Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,256 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,256 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after purchasing an additional 130,371 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 71.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 295,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEN stock opened at $108.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.